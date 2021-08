Social Security helps many seniors pay their bills. Relying solely on those benefits is a poor choice for one big reason. Many seniors enter retirement expecting to get the bulk of their income from Social Security. And to be fair, the program has been around a long time and has been helping seniors stay afloat for many years. But if your plan is to mostly live off Social Security once your time in the workforce comes to an end, you could end up in a world of financial pain.