Rexburg to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Rexburg on August 19.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra

Treasurer Julie Ellsworth

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey

Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt

Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn

Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses Bureau Chief Michell Bird

Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation

In addition, representatives of the following agencies and state entities will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Water Resources, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Transportation Department, and Idaho State Historical Society.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Rexburg as the next Capital for a Day in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “It is our duty as State officials to address the concerns of Idahoans in an open forum. We expect informative and enlightening discussion in Madison County as I bring members of my cabinet to the residents of Rexburg.”

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Romance Theater: 2 E Main Street.

