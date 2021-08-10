Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crisp County, GA

Crisp County psych patient takes patrol car after being released from hospital

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wujPi_0bNXB5Yh00

A psych patient at Crisp Regional Hospital went for a ride in a Crisp County Deputy's patrol unit Monday night.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was working security around 8 p.m. when it happened.

The deputy was trying to take the released patient home from the hospital.

The deputy reported the vehicle was last seen traveling north on Highway 41. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle a few minutes later.

The vehicle then turned and was heading back south on HWY 41 at about 20 mph. Around 8 p.m. the subject was caught and taken back to Crisp Regional Hospital to verify discharge.

The patient was released pending investigation and taken home.

The deputy reported there were no weapons in the vehicle at the time the patient took it. There was no damage to property and no injuries from this incident.

“I appreciate the fast response from our neighbors at Dooly County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to their help, we were able to safely detain the patient and get the patrol unit back without damage,” said Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Comments / 2

13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Crisp County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Crisp County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Psych#Crisp Regional Hospital#Sheriff Billy Hancock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy