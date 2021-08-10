Black Teen Found Dead in White Man’s Attic Didn't Kill Himself, Jury Finds
Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. When authorities in Madison County, Missouri, found 19-year-old Derontae Martin dead in the attic of a white man’s home, they determined the Black teen died by suicide. But local activists and Martin’s family maintained that law enforcement and forensic pathologists got it wrong, insisting the former high school football player was murdered.www.vice.com
Comments / 0