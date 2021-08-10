Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Usher Hosts Star-Studded Experience at Vegas Residency / Normani, Kevin Hart, Jill Scott, Omarion, & More

thatgrapejuice.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsher is wowing crowds at his Las Vegas residency and recently treated a host of familiar faces to a close-up view of his widely praised spectacle. Housed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the latest show of the concert special was attended by a number of notable stars – including Normani (pictured above with the icon), Kevin Hart, Omarion, Floyd Mayweather, Jill Scott, Tyga, and many more.

Comments / 0

#Usher Hosts Star#Usher Ig
Comments / 0

