Usher Hosts Star-Studded Experience at Vegas Residency / Normani, Kevin Hart, Jill Scott, Omarion, & More
Usher is wowing crowds at his Las Vegas residency and recently treated a host of familiar faces to a close-up view of his widely praised spectacle. Housed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the latest show of the concert special was attended by a number of notable stars – including Normani (pictured above with the icon), Kevin Hart, Omarion, Floyd Mayweather, Jill Scott, Tyga, and many more.thatgrapejuice.net
