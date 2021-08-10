Usher Hosts Star-Studded Experience at Vegas Residency / Normani, Kevin Hart, Jill Scott, Omarion, & More

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are sure to be dozens upon dozens (upon dozens) of hot takes and reactions about the many Olympic events going down in Tokyo right now, many of which probably take an oddball look at some of the sports. But, there's one show that you can always count on to give viewers some amazingly off-the-wall responses, and that would be the one hosted by Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. Now, the Peacock hosts have weighed in on an equestrian event, and their reaction to this fancy Olympics horse is definitely an A+.