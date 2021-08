“The spirit of the Games. If you can turn your attention to the jumbotron for a special presentation.” When presenter Kiki Dickson said those words, no one knew who could be the Spirits of the Games. But as soon as the video showed Scott Panchik’s face with his common wide smile, no one had a doubt that he was the most deserving athlete in the arena. The cheering and clapping in the Coliseum were deafening.