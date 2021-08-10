Santa Monica Selects Interim City Librarian
Santa Monica has selected Erica Cuyugan to be the Interim City Librarian, a 15-year veteran of library department. On August 2, Interim City Manager John Jalili selected Erica Cuyugan as Interim City Librarian beginning September 5, 2021 when Patty Wong leaves the Santa Monica Public Library (SMPL). A 15-year veteran of the department, Cuyugan has served as the Assistant City Librarian since 2017, a role in which she manages system-wide library operations for Main Library and four branches.smmirror.com
Comments / 0