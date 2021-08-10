What Is Pickling Spice And What Is It Used In?

Mousse is a great dessert item that comes in many different flavors and varieties. While there's no doubt that chocolate mousse is among the most popular, there are plenty of other incredible-tasting mousse recipes that you can whip up in the comfort of your own kitchen. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes came up with this recipe for lemon mousse that is perfect for anyone who loves lemon flavor or anyone who has a sweet tooth in general. It's a great dessert because it doesn't take many ingredients to make, and it's super cost-effective. The prep is also easy, and it requires no baking, making it a no-brainer. Whether you're making the mousse for a crowd or just for a treat for your family, it always hits the spot.