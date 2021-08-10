Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Investor Ideas Potcasts #594, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move; Interview with CEO / Co-Founder and COO of Marimed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD)

By Editor's Picks
investorideas.com
 6 days ago

Delta, Kelowna, BC - August 10, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) www.Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca release today's podcast edition of cannabis news and stocks to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts. Listen to the podcast:. Investor...

www.investorideas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R D#Ceo#Coo#Cannabis News#Coo Of#Marimed Inc#Otcqx#Mrmd#Delta#Investorideas Com#Co Founder#Company#Pioneer Intelligence#Emack Bolio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys 20,627 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 54 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00. On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 604...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

HEXO To Transfer U.S. Stock Exchange Listing To Nasdaq

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO" or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) announced today it has applied to transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq. While this transfer remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq, the Company expects the transfer to occur effective August 23, 2021 after market close. Common shares of HEXO are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on August 24, 2021, with the shares continuing to trade under the symbol "HEXO".
Businessaithority.com

SinglePoint Announces Listing on OTCQB Venture Market

SinglePoint Inc., a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market has been approved and it will begin trading at the open of the market on August 13, 2021. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Sells 92,010 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

Startup interview: Jesse Tran, Co-Founder and CEO, Rens

RTIH gets the lowdown on Finnish startup, Rens, which recently launched the world’s first crowdfunded climate neutral sneaker, NOMAD. JT: I’m Jesse Tran, Co-Founder and CEO of Rens Original, the Finnish sustainable startup behind the world’s first sneakers made from coffee waste and recycled plastic. I’ve lived in Finland for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Sells $5,873,594.58 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Sells 29,592 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Economyinvestorideas.com

Solar Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Appoints CEO David Massey as Chairman; Advances Uplisting Strategy

EL CAJON, CA - August 10, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Solar stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the Board of Directors has unanimously elected CEO and Director, David Massey, as Chairman of the Board. In addition, the Board of Directors have unanimously elected Jason Newby, Founder of recently acquired Future Home Power, to the Board of Directors - completing another step in the Company's path towards a planned Nasdaq uplisting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy