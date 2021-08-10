Investor Ideas Potcasts #594, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move; Interview with CEO / Co-Founder and COO of Marimed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.