Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this Thursday

Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department unite for good cause

KILLEEN, Texas (Aug. 10, 2021) – The City of Killeen is partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 10a.m. – 3p.m.

The event will feature ‘boots’ versus ‘badges’ with the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen Fire Department and will be held at the Community Center parking lot on Veteran’s Memorial Blvd.

The public is invited to donate blood, then cast their ballot for either department.

There’s no real “loser” in this life-saving battle between these two teams, but the department with the least amount of votes will have to wash the vehicles of the winning department.

The community can attend and enjoy music, snacks and fun, while donating to a good cause.

Donors can scan the QR code on the flyer to schedule an appointment, or just swing by the event during those hours.