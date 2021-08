Megan Thee Stallion has shared yet another freestyle, this time rapping over a familiar beat from a couple of years ago. The rapper took to Twitter to announce, “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it.” The song sparked a number of debates between fans online trying to decide if her original freestyle on the beat reigned supreme over the latest release. When a fan mentioned this, Megan took to Twitter to respond, “Idk why IG kept deleting this but I just told Ju to send it to me so I could do a new freestyle.”