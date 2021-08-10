Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire

By Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzEP4_0bNX9mKw00

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — California's largest single wildfire in recorded history kept pushing through forestlands on Tuesday as fire crews tried to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.

Clear skies over parts of the month-old Dixie Fire have allowed aircraft to rejoin nearly 6,000 firefighters in the attack this week.

“Whether or not we can fly depends very much on where the smoke is. There's still some areas where it's just too smoky,” fire spokesman Edwin Zuniga said.

Burning through bone-dry trees, brush and grass, the fire by Tuesday had destroyed nearly 900 homes and other buildings. Much of the small community of Greenville was incinerated during an explosive run of flames last week.

But the reports are “definitely subject to change” because assessment teams still can’t get into many areas to count what burned, Zuniga said.

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, also threatened 14,000 buildings in more than a dozen small mountain and rural communities in the northern Sierra Nevada.

Crews have cut thousands of acres of new fire lines aimed at preventing the fire from spreading. Officials believe the fire lines created on the blaze's southern side will hold the fire at bay there, but the fire's future is unknown, authorities said.

“We don't know where this fire is going to end and where it's going to land. It continues to challenge us," said Chris Carlton, supervisor for Plumas National Forest.

Temperatures are expected to rise and the humidity is expected to fall over the next few days, with triple-digit high temperatures possible later in the week along with a return of strong afternoon winds, fire meteorologist Rich Thompson warned Monday evening.

The fire that broke out July 14 had grown to an area of 762 square miles (1,973 square kilometers) and was just 25% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Dixie Fire is about half the size of the August Complex, a series of lightning-caused 2020 fires across seven counties that were fought together and that state officials consider California’s largest wildfire overall.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for northern Shasta, Trinity and Tehama counties. The declaration frees up state resources to help fight fires in those counties and give assistance to residents affected by he blazes.

California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states, mostly in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

The Dixie Fire is the largest single fire in California history and the largest currently burning in the U.S. Nearly a quarter of all firefighters assigned to Western fires are fighting California blazes, said Rocky Oplinger, an incident commander.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists have said climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. The fires across the West come as parts of Europe are also fighting large blazes spurred by tinder-dry conditions.

Northwest of the Dixie Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, hundreds of homes remained threatened by two fires that continued to grow. About a third of the McFarland Fire was contained. New evacuation orders were issued Monday for residents near the Monument Fire, which was only about 3% contained.

South of the Dixie Fire, firefighters prevented further growth of the River Fire, which broke out last Wednesday near the community of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes. It was nearly 80% contained.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
64K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Greenville, CA
City
Colfax, CA
Local
California Government
Greenville, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Two Fires#Sierra Nevada#Ap#The Dixie Fire#Plumas National Forest#The August Complex#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews face 'another critical day' battling largest US fire

QUINCY, Calif. — (AP) — Johnnie Brookwood had never heard of a road named Dixie when a wildfire began a month ago in the forestlands of Northern California. Within three weeks, it exploded into the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses including a lodge in the gold rush-era town of Greenville where she was renting a room for $650 per month.
Posted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Forest Service maxed out as wildfires break across US West

WESTWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service said Friday it's operating in crisis mode, fully deploying firefighters and maxing out its support system as wildfires continue to break out across the U.S. West, threatening thousands of homes and entire towns. The roughly 21,000 federal firefighters working on the...
AccidentsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighting plane crashes in southern Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a firefighting plane crashed Saturday in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey. Anadolu news agency said the plane was linked to the General Directory of Forestry. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area. Private news agency DHA said the plane...
EnvironmentPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Turkey: Flood deaths rise to at least 44 as rescuers push on

ISTANBUL — (AP) — The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Health pass protesters march again in France

PARIS — Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to enter restaurants and long-distance trains. Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass...
EnvironmentPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Over 1,500 evacuated in southern Russia after heavy rains

MOSCOW — (AP) — Heavy rains have flooded broad areas in southern Russia, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,,500 people, officials said Saturday. Authorities in the Krasnodar region said more than 1,400 houses have been flooded following storms and heavy rains that swept the area this week. About 108,000 residents of 11 settlements were left without power.
San Diego, CAPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fin-tastic sight: Leopard sharks return to Southern California waters

Fins to the left, fins to the right. Fins in Southern California waters. Leopard sharks have returned to the La Jolla beaches near San Diego in large numbers, KNSD reported. “They show up every summer when the water is really warm, and they like this particular spot because it’s especially calm,” marine biologist Andrew Nosal told the television station. “All of these leopard sharks are pregnant females, and they are here because they are incubating their developing embryos.”
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Rich nations dominate global vaccine allotments

LONDON — Low-income countries were supposed to get COVID-19 vaccines through a shared international system instead of waiting at the back of the line for unreliable donations from rich countries. It hasn’t worked out that way. Some rich countries bought up doses through the initiative known as COVAX despite already...

Comments / 0

Community Policy