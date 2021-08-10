Cancel
Citigroup Requires Employees to Be Vaccinated

By Rob Lenihan
Citigroup (C) - Get Report is joining a growing list of companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, as businesses attempt to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Shares of the New York company were rising 2.35% to $73.20 at last check Tuesday.

Citigroup said that starting Sept. 13, employees in the New York area, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia that will be required to return to the office at least two days a week and be vaccinated.

"Given the increased number of employees returning to these buildings, and the Delta variant in the U.S., we are taking this approach to ensure a safe workplace," the company said in a memo.

The highly-contagious COVID-19 Delta variant is currently the predominant strain of the virus in the United States.

Staffers at the company’s bank branches are encouraged but

not required to get COVID-19 vaccines. Mask-wearing is required

for all office and branch workers regardless of whether they’ve

gotten shots.

More than a dozen large U.S. corporations, including Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report have recently announced vaccine mandates for some or all of their workers.

In June, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report said that unvaccinated staff and clients will be barred from entering offices.

Other financial institution like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report have instructed their employees to give their vaccine statuses.

Last month, Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report said it is delaying its planned return to work for most employees until October and will require anyone working on its campuses to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Facebook (FB) - Get Report is also requiring U.S. workers returning to its offices to be vaccinated.

Last week, New York City became the first city in the United States to require vaccines in some indoor activities. Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment centers.

The mandate goes into effect on Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning in early September.

Facebook, Walmart, Morgan Stanley and Alphabet are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

