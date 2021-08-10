Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Researchers ask FDA to remove more sunscreens after another potential carcinogen found

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OAd6_0bNX8TTo00

Researchers are calling on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pull certain sunscreens from the market after the presence of a possible carcinogen was discovered.

Craig Downs, executive director of the nonprofit Haereticus Environmental Laboratory (HEL), led researchers in a letter requesting that products containing the sunscreen ingredient octocrylene be pulled from shelves after it was discovered that it may degrade to benzophenone, a possible carcinogen that can also interfere with hormones such as estrogen.

The researchers pointed to data that suggested octocrylene stayed in the human body at levels significantly higher than the level of concern for system toxicity. According to the researchers, this level of concern was observed for up to six days after the chemical was absorbed into the body and could still be detected in blood for up to 10 days more.

The researchers also pointed to octocrylene's history of being a known skin sensitizer, often causing reactions on skin when applied topically.

In their petition, the researchers noted that octocrylene can be found in more 2,300 SPF products. One benefit that is touted for octocrylene is its ability to not only absorb UV radiation but also stabilize avobenzone, another sun filter.

"Unfortunately, these benefits appear to be outweighed by the risks associated with its own instability and decomposition to the carcinogen benzophenone," they wrote.

Companies such as Neutrogena, Coppertone and Supergoop all include octocrylene in their sunscreen products.

In a letter dated Aug. 5, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that it had received the petition.

FDA spokeswoman Courtney Rhodes told Bloomberg that the agency "takes seriously any safety concerns raised about products we regulate, including sunscreen," adding that it "will continue to monitor the sunscreen marketplace to help ensure the availability of safe sunscreens for U.S. consumers" while it looks into the concerns raised by the researchers.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson announced that it would be pulling five of its sunscreen products from the market after low levels of benzene, another possible carcinogen, was found in its products, including four from Neutrogena and one from Aveeno.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

314K+
Followers
32K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carcinogen#Sunscreens#Estrogen#Spf#Neutrogena#Bloomberg#Johnson Johnson#Aveeno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Davie, FLnewbeauty.com

Another Sunscreen Ingredient Is Raising Concern for Potential Health Issues

The sunscreen industry has had a rough few months, and today’s news isn’t making things any easier: A group of scientists from Haereticus Environmental Laboratory—a nonprofit that studies risks to health and the environment—has petitioned the FDA to remove all sunscreens containing the active ingredient octocrylene from the market. The reason? They believe products made with this chemical may contain benzophenone, a suspected carcinogen that may cause endocrine disruption (when chemicals interfere with the body’s hormonal systems).
FDAWashington Post

Why the FDA Is Looking at the Chemicals in Sunscreens

Recent research has reported finding cancer-linked chemicals in sunscreen sprays and lotions, causing a lot of worry among beach lovers and parents who cover their kids in the stuff daily. Scientists who have done testing on sun-protection products have been concerned enough to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull some products from the market or recall certain brands. While the FDA sorts through this data, the question remains: What do we know about the ingredients in sunscreen bottles?
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Supplements, Destroy Them, FDA Says

Whether you're trying to give your immune system a boost or improve your gut health, the right supplements can be a game-changer when it comes to your overall wellbeing. Unfortunately, not all supplements are created equal when it comes to your health. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers against using one particular supplement—and if you have it at home, authorities say it should be destroyed. Read on to discover if you should be clearing your medicine cabinet of this supplement now.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA OKs Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Boosters for Immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to allow a third shot for immunocompromised patients. The anticipated amendment was announced late Thursday night. Specifically, the amended EUA is aimed at patients who have undergone solid organ...
Food SafetyKXLY

FDA recalls frozen shrimp in salmonella investigation

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Make sure to double-check the brand before you take a bite out of your next piece of shrimp, because the FDA is investigating a salmonella outbreak in several brands. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Weltvreden linked to frozen...
Healthkhn.org

FDA Set To Authorize Booster Dose For People With Weaker Immune Systems

The Food and Drug Administration is expected as soon as Thursday to expand its emergency use authorization to allow a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people who are immunocompromised. Federal regulators are expected to authorize a third shot of coronavirus vaccine as soon as Thursday for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy