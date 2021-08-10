Royals TV viewership down slightly from 2019, amid larger MLB ratings drop

It has been almost six years since Terry Collins left Matt Harvey in too long and the Royals won their second World Series title in franchise history. The playoff teams of 2014-15 almost feel like a distant memory, with a whole lot of losing since then and Salvador Perez the only member of those teams that is still playing well in a Royals uniform. For many fans, especially those of us born well after 1985, those playoff teams of ’14-’15 were the most fun we’ve had watching the Royals. Yet the exact nature of their success those years, and Dayton Moore’s role in it, remains a contentious topic, particularly on Royals Review dot com. Some argue that those playoff runs were the culmination of a long rebuild spearheaded by players from the BFSITHOW developing together at the minor and major league level. Others believe the team simply caught lightning in a bottle those years, capitalizing on simultaneous career seasons from many key players and a relatively weak American League at the time, before regressing closer to their true talent level in subsequent seasons.