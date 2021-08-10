Cancel
Fox's Janice Dean celebrates Cuomo resignation: 'God bless America'

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
 4 days ago
© Screenshot Via Twitter/ Photo Via Getty Images

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean cheered as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his resignation on Tuesday following a state attorney general's report that found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and faced a threat of impeachment.

"Omg ... It’s happening ... He. Is. Out. God bless America," Dean said in a series of tweets posted during Cuomo's speech, during which he quibbled with the details of the AG report but said he accepted responsibility for "mistakes" he had made relative to his interactions with women who have worked for him.

"This is one of the most challenging times for government in a generation. Government really needs to function today. Government needs to perform. It is a matter of life and death, government operations. And wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing. And I cannot be the cause of that," Cuomo said during his speech. "I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore that’s what I’ll do."

A longtime meteorologist at the network, Dean has emerged as one of Cuomo's most vocal critics in media following his administration's wide-ranging effort to conceal the true death toll in nursing homes from the coronavirus.

Dean has said she blames Cuomo for her in-laws' coronavirus deaths, after she says they contracted COVID-19 in a nursing home following the reported manipulation of state data.

"Today's a good day but I will say this," she said, appearing on Fox News almost immediately after Cuomo's speech concluded. "I want justice. I don't want this to be the end of the chapter. I want investigations to continue. I want justice for those brave women that came forward and I want justice for those who have no voice, who are in a grave right now because of his mandate."

Dean suggested Cuomo's scandal relative to nursing homes and coronavirus has "gotten caught up in the 'Me Too' stuff."

"It's an abuse of power," she continued. "That's what this guy has been leaving with in the last two terms, the abuse of power. It's over today. Do not forget that he has investigations, some could turn criminal. His corruption runs deep."

