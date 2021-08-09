Who was the guy telling us how he sucked pre-draft? Ridiculous first game

Fromm completed eight of 13 passes for 65 yards without a touchdown or interception in Friday's preseason win over the Lions, good for a 74.2 rating. Fromm's highlight was leading the team on its final drive to a game-winning field goal after initially struggling by taking two drive-ending sacks on previous possessions. Even though this is Fromm's second season, this was actually his first NFL action, as there was no preseason in 2020 and the Bills purposely kept him isolated from the team in case they ran into a COVID situation with the rest of the QB room. Fromm is competing with Davis Webb for the No. 3 role behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky.