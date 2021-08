When we moved across the CLT to our new home, we left behind a very big-hearted but very annoying neighbor whose name was (truth) Buddy Love. When we adopted Bodie, his given name was Buddy and we simply couldn't put up with that. So, since he looks a little like a polar bear and we thought maybe something Nordic would suit, we chose Bodie. Now when we look for that Scandinavian connection we can't find it. But that's the story.