Bonnaroo to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

By Matt Wake
 4 days ago
In addition to “FREE HUGS” signs, flower crowns and party-favors, Bonnaroo attendees will bring medical documentation into this year’s festival. A full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test is now required to enter the fest. Held on a 700-acre Manchester, Tenn farm, Bonnaroo 2021 is set for Sept 2 -5. Scheduled headliners include rock band Foo Fighters, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and noir-pop singer Lana Del Rey.

