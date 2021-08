The one happy byproduct of the delta variant is that as it causes a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the U.S., it also appears to be inspiring people, by scaring the shit out of them, to get vaccinated. On Thursday, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that in the prior 24 hours alone, the U.S. had administered more than 864,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 585,000 first shots. Are these people months late to the party? Yes. Is it better late than never? Also yes.