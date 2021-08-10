Cancel
Chelsea Defender Antonio Rüdiger Provides Update on Contract Renewal Talks

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea star Antonio Rüdiger has commented on his ongoing talks with the club over a contract extension.

With just one year left on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge, the German international has held contract extension discussions with the club this summer.

Ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday, the 28-year-old was quizzed about his future in west London, with the Blues reportedly looking to sign Jules Koundé from Sevilla after Romelu Lukaku is announced as a Chelsea player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ol0hj_0bNX5V8d00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"For now, talks have begun, and we will see what time brings," said Rüdiger, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.

Despite being frozen out of the first-team setup under former boss Frank Lampard, Rüdiger was handed a new lease of life at Chelsea following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January.

The former AS Roma man amassed 34 outings across all competitions last term, playing a key role in his side's route to Champions League glory and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZccGo_0bNX5V8d00
(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Rüdiger has also commented on Lukaku's impending return to Chelsea ahead of the west London outfit's upcoming tie against Unai Emery's side in Belfast.

Chelsea would be looking to tie down one of their best and most in-form defenders down to a longer contract to avoid the risk of losing Rüdiger on a free next year.

More Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Coverage

Comments / 0

