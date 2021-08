After a quick search to begin free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks have found their new backup point guard for next season. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks will be signing George Hill once he clears waivers after being released by the Philadelphia 76ers. Adding a backup floor general was high up on Milwaukee’s to-do list following their title-winning season, and they will soon be able to check that one off the list once this signing becomes official.