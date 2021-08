The first teaser for Don’t Look Up was leaked on Twitter, and even if the video quality is not the brightest in the sky, the short video shows us this astronomy comedy is not missing any star. With only a 27-second length, the teaser doesn’t have much time to reveal more than the film’s basic premise and tone. Still, the way it highlights the incredible cast of Don’t Look Up is more than enough for us to be excited for the upcoming Netflix exclusive film by Adam McKay.