A Healdsburg winery's glitzy job contest promised $10,000 a month. It was a stunt - and it worked
If you hadn’t heard of Murphy-Goode Winery before, you probably have by now. The Healdsburg estate was suddenly all over the internet recently with news of its Really Goode Job campaign, which offered what sounds like a dream gig: a yearlong apprenticeship at the winery, free accommodations in a vineyard-adjacent Victorian and a year’s supply of wine. Oh, and a salary of $10,000 a month.www.sfchronicle.com
