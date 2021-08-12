Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Healdsburg, CA

A Healdsburg winery's glitzy job contest promised $10,000 a month. It was a stunt - and it worked

By Esther Mobley
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you hadn’t heard of Murphy-Goode Winery before, you probably have by now. The Healdsburg estate was suddenly all over the internet recently with news of its Really Goode Job campaign, which offered what sounds like a dream gig: a yearlong apprenticeship at the winery, free accommodations in a vineyard-adjacent Victorian and a year’s supply of wine. Oh, and a salary of $10,000 a month.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Healdsburg, CA
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Winery#Stunts#Jackson Family Wines#Npr#Cnn#The Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
DrinksPosted by
TravelNoire

Lindsay Perry: The $10K/ Month Wine Contest Winner Hoping To Diversify The Industry

Lindsay Perry and her three cats are getting ready to hit the road this Fall for Sonoma, California, where they will live rent-free for the next year while earning a cool $10,000 per month salary. Perry is one of two winners selected from 7,000 applications and 17 finalists as part of Murphy-Goode Winery’s “A Really Goode Job” contest. The Pennsylvania native will be making the move from Austin, Texas, where she has spent the last four years working in sports marketing for cheerleading events.
LifestyleWillits News

Milano Family Winery’s ‘Recall Red’ is back

The agave ocahui—misnamed as the century plant—blooms once after 25 to 30 years of growth; depending on the breed, cicadas come out every 13 or 17 years; the swallows, of course, return to Capistrano every year; and Californians get to decide if they want to recall their governor somewhat regularly—since 1913 there have been 55 gubernatorial recall attempts in California.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Briefing: 'Unprecedented fire behavior' in Northern California

Good morning, Bay Area. It’s Thursday, Aug. 19, and investigators are mystified by the deaths of a family of three on a Mariposa County hiking trail. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. California is burning. Over the past few days, wildfires have stunned Northern California with...
Washington Statenwnews.com

Uncovering Washington’s founding winery

Chateau Ste. Michelle is Washington state’s founding winery, with some of the most mature vineyards in the Columbia Valley. Sitting on a scenic, wooded 105-acre estate once home to Seattle lumber baron Frederick Stimson, the winery offers the perfect blend of past and present, combining classic winemaking traditions with an ongoing dedication to modern research and innovation. In addition to its home in Woodinville, Chateau Ste. Michelle owns 2,200 acres of vineyards in the Columbia Valley of Eastern Washington. These renowned estate vineyards, Canoe Ridge Estate and Cold Creek Vineyard, are sustainably farmed with LIVE and Salmon Safe certifications.
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

The Remote Winery In Northern California That’s Picture Perfect For A Day Trip

This region of the country is known all over the world for its remarkable Mediterranean climate that produces some of the best wines around. And while we love the wineries closer to the coast, the remote foothill wineries of the Sierra Nevada are unparalleled and off the beaten path. Madroña is a scenic winery in […] The post The Remote Winery In Northern California That’s Picture Perfect For A Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

A notorious burrito bracket named La Taqueria the best in America. Years later, the decider tells all

In 2014, reporter Anna Maria Barry-Jester got the best assignment in the world. She visited 64 restaurants nationwide for data website FiveThirtyEight in a March Madness-style elimination tournament to name America’s best burrito, filling out scorecards and writing reviews along the way. You probably followed along and have some feelings about her chosen winner, La Taqueria in San Francisco.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

California fires: Nine national forests to close through Labor Day

The Dixie Fire became the first in California history to burn from the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada across the mountains to the eastern valley floor. Data reveals the details of the Dixie Fire’s staggering growth, and how it differed from other wildfires. The explosive Caldor Fire continued to thwart firefighters who battled rough terrain, heavy smoke and unpredictable winds as explosive growth forced evacuations across a huge swath of El Dorado County. The fast-moving Cache Fire in Lake County forced rapid evacuations, which included several schools.
DrinksEater

A Day-Tripper’s Guide to Wineries Just Outside Philly

There’s something to be said about drinking wine in the place where it grows. And given the quality of wines that Pennsylvania and New Jersey are producing, drinking locally means drinking well. From more casual, family-friendly environments to intimate one-on-one tastings with the winemakers themselves, local wineries not far afield from Philadelphia have a lot to offer. They’re all a little over an hour drive outside the city — and totally worth the trip.
Drinksjsfashionista.com

Anderson Valley’s Fabulous Domaine Anderson Winery

Domaine Anderson Winery has caught my eye with its fabulous wines and beautiful, unique vineyard. They have been producing some of my favorite Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Wines that are beyond lovely. They are also featured in my blog post that you can check out, The Top 10 Anderson Valley Wineries You Must Experience. Continue reading below to see my visit to Anderson Valley’s Fabulous Domaine Anderson.
Healdsburg, CAsoconews.org

Healdsburg Flashbacks

The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Humble zucchini celebrated in Healdsburg

One of the garden’s most underappreciated crops had its day in the sun at the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market on Saturday as locals poked, prodded, adorned and cheered on their winning zucchinis in an annual race for ribbons and prizes. The Zucchini Festival, a Healdsburg tradition for some 40 years, is...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

San Francisco to offer third vaccine dose to immunocompromised people

San Francisco will now offer a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccine to certain immunocompromised patients, including those who have had organ transplants, received treatment for blood cancers or are in the advanced stage of an HIV infection. The city’s health department says vaccine trials have shown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy