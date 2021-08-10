Defendant in Georgia Golf Course Killings Was Arrested for DUI and Released Soon After He Allegedly Killed Three Men (VIDEO)

An Ohio woman accused of shooting her husband during an argument at a residence in Columbus over the weekend now faces a murder charge. Teah Dunkle, 58, allegedly shot Arthur Dunkle, 62, late Sunday night. The suspect reportedly returned to the scene and surrendered. The incident, which at first left the victim critically injured, led Teah Dunkle to be charged with felonious assault on Monday. Jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show that the charge was upgraded to murder on Tuesday after Arthur Dunkle died that afternoon. The approximate time of death was reported as 2:38 p.m. on Aug. 17.