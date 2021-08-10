Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Defendant in Georgia Golf Course Killings Was Arrested for DUI and Released Soon After He Allegedly Killed Three Men (VIDEO)

By Alberto Luperon
Posted by 
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newly released video shows how police had their hands on a man who allegedly had just killed three men found dead in a neighboring county. As previously reported, Bryan Anthony Rhoden, 23, was arrested for an alleged July 3 DUI in DeKalb County, Georgia. Video shows him polite but claiming ignorance about officers finding loads of cash in the car he was driving.

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Pinetree Country Club#Dodge#Waga Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Ohio Woman Allegedly Shot Her Husband During an Argument, Leaving Him Critically Injured. Now She’s Charged with Murder.

An Ohio woman accused of shooting her husband during an argument at a residence in Columbus over the weekend now faces a murder charge. Teah Dunkle, 58, allegedly shot Arthur Dunkle, 62, late Sunday night. The suspect reportedly returned to the scene and surrendered. The incident, which at first left the victim critically injured, led Teah Dunkle to be charged with felonious assault on Monday. Jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show that the charge was upgraded to murder on Tuesday after Arthur Dunkle died that afternoon. The approximate time of death was reported as 2:38 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Houston, TXPosted by
Law & Crime

Woman Allegedly Killed Her Mother Hours after Prosecutors Said There Wasn’t Enough Evidence to File Assault Charges in Earlier Incident

A Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder after police say that she broke into her mother’s neighboring apartment on Monday evening and stabbed her to death just hours after prosecutors told police there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with other charges against the daughter, several locals news outlets reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
Law & Crime

Man Gets Life in Prison for Beating Grandmother to Death with Ceramic Piggy Bank, Then Cutting Off Her Head Using ‘Three Different Knives’

A Michigan man on Thursday learned his fate after being convicted of cutting off his grandmother’s head on February 16, 2020. Kenny Wayne McBride, 45, will spend the rest of his life in prison for murder without any chance at parole. He was also ordered to serve 114 to 480 months for mutilating his grandmother’s body.
Ohio StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Ohio Woman Pleads Guilty to Murdering 6-Year-Old Son She Allegedly Tried to Abandon

After waffling on whether to pursue an insanity defense, an Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to killing her 6-year-old son who she allegedly tried to abandon. Brittany Gosney, 29, on Monday accepted a plea for murder and two counts of endangering children, according to online records from Butler County, Ohio. That just leaves her co-defendant boyfriend James Hamilton, 42, with the remaining case for allegedly helping dump young James Robert Hutchinson’s body into the Ohio River.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Law & Crime

‘Person of Interest’ Now Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping and Murdering Atlanta Bartender

There has been an arrest after someone kidnapped and killed Atlanta bartender Mariam Abdulrab, 27. DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, is no longer a mere “person of interest.” Cops now explicitly blame him for what happened. Brinkley faces a count each of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, officers announced on Sunday.
LawPosted by
Law & Crime

A Man Exonerated of Murder Says Authorities Relied on ‘Spaceman,’ Amateur Hypnosis and Jailhouse Informants to Get Conviction. He Still Feels His Life Is Not His Own.

Before DNA evidence exonerated him of the crime, Lewis Fogle was convicted of raping and murdering a teenage girl and spent 34 years in prison. The world changed around him. His son grew up without a father. Now, he says he wants the police, attorneys and the county that got him wrongly convicted and imprisoned–despite the lack of any physical evidence–to pay.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Law & Crime

Atlanta Woman Kidnapped on Camera Before Being Shot to Death and Dumped; Person of Interest in Custody: Police

Police say an Atlanta woman was shot and killed after being kidnapped in front of her own home while returning from work early Friday morning. According to a witness who dialed 911, 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab went missing around 5:00 a.m. while she was moments away from making it home after her shift at the Revery VR Bar in the Midtown neighborhood — one of two places where she worked as a bartender.
Public SafetyPosted by
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat 11-Year-Old Autistic Boy’s Head into Wall as ‘Form of Discipline’

A man now faces a homicide case because a boy he allegedly beat has died in the hospital, according to a WCCO report. The young victim reportedly lived with autism. Reggie Bethel, 56, faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree manslaughter for killing an 11-year-old boy, authorities said. The suspect lived with the child and the boy’s mother.
Florida StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Man Posed as Law Enforcement Officer in Florida, Placed Woman Under False Arrest and Raped Her: Police

A man in South Florida was arrested this week after officials say he impersonated a police officer as part of a scheme to pull over, kidnap, and rape a female victim. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) took 35-year-old Justin Evans into custody on Tuesday and charged him with a slew of felonies, including impersonating a public officer, sexual battery on a victim over 18, kidnapping, third-degree grand theft, and false imprisonment.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Law & Crime

Man Accused of Murder at Notorious ‘Hotel of Horrors’ in Northwest Dallas is Ordered Released on Bond After Massive Police Data Loss: Court Records

A Dallas County, Texas judge decided that an accused murderer deserved a chance to get out of jail after prosecutors said evidence of the defendant’s alleged crime may have disappeared during a massive police department data loss. That’s according to court records on file with the 194th Judicial District Court in Dallas County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy