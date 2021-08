Police say an Atlanta woman was shot and killed after being kidnapped in front of her own home while returning from work early Friday morning. According to a witness who dialed 911, 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab went missing around 5:00 a.m. while she was moments away from making it home after her shift at the Revery VR Bar in the Midtown neighborhood — one of two places where she worked as a bartender.