Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden hails Senate passage of giant $1tn bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Joan E Greve in Washington, Rebecca Klein in New York and agencies
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A64hi_0bNX3HoR00
Joe Biden with Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday. Biden said: ‘We can still come together to do big things, important things, for the American people.’ Photograph: Oliver Contreras/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock

The US Senate passed a giant new bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, with 19 Republicans joining the entire Democratic caucus in helping to get the bill over the finish line.

Related: Senate Democrats poised for voting rights push to counter Republican restrictions

It was a key affirmation of Joe Biden’s strategy to push bipartisanship in his legislative agenda, and the White House on Tuesday afternoon trumpeted that it would create “millions of jobs”, as well as support greener policies such as expanding networks of charging stations for electric cars, and boosting train travel and electric buses.

The $1tn bill – which still has to navigate another passage through the House of Representatives before reaching the president’s desk – would invest new federal funds in upgrading roads and bridges but also boost greener policies.

“Today, we proved that democracy can still work,” Biden declared at the White House, noting that the 69-30 vote included even Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

“We can still come together to do big things, important things, for the American people,” Biden said.

The lead Republican negotiator, Rob Portman, said the work “demonstrates to the American people that we can get our act together on a bipartisan basis to get something done”. Democratic senator Mark Warner of Virginia called the agreement “a little balm to the psychic soul of the country”.

The bill focuses on updating the nation’s power grid to make it more resilient against extreme weather in the era of the climate crisis, invest in protecting public utility systems from cyber-attacks and helping to make the nation’s coastlines more protected from rising seas.

It could face some opposition in the House from progressive legislators who have said they would withhold their support until the Senate passes a separate, $3.5tn package more focused on social welfare policies, like childcare and elder care.

The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, also previously said that she won’t take up a vote on the bill in the House until the Senate works on the follow-up social spending package.

On Tuesday, though, she applauded the bill’s passage through the upper chamber, when other pieces of legislation, such as on voting rights, have stalled and died there in recent months.

Pelosi said: “Today is a day of progress … a once-in-a-century opportunity.”

The bill has received support from big business and labour unions.

Democrats said they expect the bill, which tops off at 2,700 pages, to touch nearly every corner of American life.

“There’s been detours and everything else, but this will do a whole lot of good for America,” said the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer.

Donald Trump worked to torpedo the bill’s success, previously threatening to withhold support from any Republican lawmaker who voted for it.

“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican party in the upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024. It will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal,” the former president said in a statement on Saturday.

But the Republicans who held steady in support of the bill included McConnell, though some conservatives complained about its high cost.

“This infrastructure bill is not the perfect bill,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska and one of the bill’s negotiators, but added: “It’s better to get some of what our constituents want rather than none of it.”

The bill also aims to help replace lead drinking pipes, modernize and expand transit, upgrade passenger and freight rail, and improve broadband internet. About $65bn is to be provided for broadband, a provision the Republican senator Susan Collins negotiated because she said the pandemic showed that such a service “is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity.”

What comes next in the Senate is expected to be more contentious – Biden’s bigger $3.5tn package , a more liberal undertaking of childcare, elder care and other programs that is much more partisan and expected to draw only Democratic support. That debate is expected to extend into the fall.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Infrastructure#Senate Republican#American#Upi#The Us Senate#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats#The White House#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Pentagon ‘deeply concerned’ by sweeping Taliban gains in Afghanistan

The Pentagon is “deeply concerned” about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, as the Taliban completed their sweep of Afghanistan’s south on Friday, taking four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to the capital, Kabul, just weeks before the US is set to officially end its two-decade war.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

UN ‘gravely concerned’ by reports of mass rape in DRC

The UN has raised the alarm over widespread, systematic sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), saying there have been reports of armed groups carrying out mass rape. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN refugee agency, said its staff had heard horrific testimonies...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Police officer and three-year-old child found dead in Kidderminster

A serving police officer and a three-year-old child have been found dead at a house in Worcestershire. West Mercia police said officers had attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child. A 39-year-old man and the child were...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats are going to get a shellacking in 2022

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney chose to raise awareness recently about the most obvious thing in Washington: The Democrat’s control of the U.S. House of Representatives is in serious jeopardy. Politico’s story “House Dem campaign chief warns the majority at risk without message reboot” amplified Mr. Maloney’s cry for help but made it clear that Democrats are in serious denial about the dire situation they’ve created for themselves.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Why Did Mitch McConnell Give Joe Biden a Win?

Just a few months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Mitch McConnell made plain how he and his colleagues planned to approach the White House and its Democratic majority on Capitol Hill. “One hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration,” he told reporters last spring. It was no empty threat; he’d spent much of Barack Obama’s tenure doing just that. That Biden, who as Obama’s vice president had a front row seat to McConnell’s obstructionism, would nevertheless make bipartisanship the north star of his legislative agenda struck many as overly-optimistic at best and foolish at worst.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

The ominous reason why Republican opposition to Biden's infrastructure spending crumbled

With surprising haste for the U.S. Senate, the Democratic majority passed a $3.5 trillion blueprint for a budget reconciliation bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just after passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. And Democrats could not be more excited, as the blueprint covers a whole host of long-standing priorities, from fighting climate change to creating universal prekindergarten. The blueprint was largely written by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who released a statement calling it "the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s."
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Four Senate Republican holdouts don’t join pledge to oppose hiking the federal debt ceiling

Nearly all Senate Republicans are pledging to oppose extending the federal debt ceiling as Democrats race to enact a $3.5 trillion party line spending package. Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican and a deficit hawk, secured the support, including himself, of 46 of the chamber’s 50 Republicans for the pledge, according to a letter being circulated throughout the Senate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy