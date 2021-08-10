Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buncombe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Buncombe County through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Downtown Asheville, or near Enka, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Asheville, Bent Creek, Enka, Woodfin, Leicester, B.R. Parkway-Nc Arboretum To East Asheville and Candler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH