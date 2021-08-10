Cancel
Gogebic County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gogebic by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gogebic A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/ FOR CENTRAL GOGEBIC AND WEST CENTRAL ONTONAGON COUNTIES At 213 PM EDT/113 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Northern Lake Gogebic, or 20 miles northeast of Ironwood, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wakefield, Marenisco, Bergland, Northern Lake Gogebic, Silver City, Thomaston, Presque Isle Reservoir, Pomeroy Lake, Lake Gogebic State Park, Lake of the Clouds, Clark Lake and White Pine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

