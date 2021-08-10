Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 1210 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms along a line extending from near Red Hill to Pietown. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Quemado, Quemado Lake, Salt Lake and Red Hill. Increasing water flows are expected in Carrizo Wash, Largo Creek, Escondido Creek, and Mangas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.