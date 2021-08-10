Heat Advisory Expanded in Time & Area for Central Alabama
NWS Birmingham has extended the Heat Advisory until 9 pm Wednesday night and has added Blount, Calhoun, Clay, Etowah, and St. Clair counties in Central Alabama to the counties already in the advisory, which include Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Shelby, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties.www.alabamawx.com
