Marlins manager Don Mattingly to return Friday from COVID-19 absence

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has been away from the team since July 31 when he tested positive for COVID-19 even though he's been fully vaccinated against the virus since mid-April.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Mattingly will rejoin the club Friday ahead of a home weekend series against the Chicago Cubs after the 60-year-old experienced mild virus symptoms. Bench coach James Rowson has served as interim manager in Mattingly's absence.

Miami is 47-66 and in last place in the National League East standings heading into Tuesday's matchup at the San Diego Padres

Mattingly tested positive for the coronavirus as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Florida. The New York Yankees recently had pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole, catcher Gary Sanchez, and slugger Anthony Rizzo all test positive for the virus. Last week, manager Aaron Boone suggested the Bronx Bombers visiting the Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays may have resulted in Montgomery, Cole and Sanchez testing positive.