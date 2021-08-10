Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins manager Don Mattingly to return Friday from COVID-19 absence

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVLFx_0bNX1ooi00
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has been away from the team since July 31 when he tested positive for COVID-19 even though he's been fully vaccinated against the virus since mid-April.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Mattingly will rejoin the club Friday ahead of a home weekend series against the Chicago Cubs after the 60-year-old experienced mild virus symptoms. Bench coach James Rowson has served as interim manager in Mattingly's absence.

Miami is 47-66 and in last place in the National League East standings heading into Tuesday's matchup at the San Diego Padres

Mattingly tested positive for the coronavirus as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Florida. The New York Yankees recently had pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole, catcher Gary Sanchez, and slugger Anthony Rizzo all test positive for the virus. Last week, manager Aaron Boone suggested the Bronx Bombers visiting the Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays may have resulted in Montgomery, Cole and Sanchez testing positive.

"We were in Florida this past week and that's been one of the places with some rising cases and things like that," Boone explained. "So I'm sure that could have played a role, but it's hard to know who contracted what, when and how."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
James Rowson
Person
Don Mattingly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Espn#The Chicago Cubs#National League East#The New York Yankees#Bronx Bombers#Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBYardbarker

Yankees: Luis Severino pulls himself out of rehab assignment, more disappointing injury news

The New York Yankees are patiently waiting for more starting pitching support, with several players finding their way back from injury and the COVID-19 list. The expectation is that Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole will return to the team in the next few days, a Corey Kluber and Luis Severino are still a few weeks away from making a return to the majors. Severino, who hasn’t pitched a meaningful game since 2019, suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery. The injury he picked up was completely irrelevant to his elbow, pulling a groin during a minor-league outing.
MLBYardbarker

Chris Davis will get Bobby Bonilla treatment from Orioles after retirement

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis announced his retirement on Friday, citing a hip injury that would prevent him from playing ever again. As unfortunate as that is for Davis, there’s a pretty significant silver lining for him. In January 2016, Davis signed a seven-year, $161 million deal with the...
MLBYardbarker

August 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Capra and Kirwer power Fisher Cats to a win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The Bisons never trailed in collecting their 53rd win. Forrest Wall and Otto Lopez, batting 1 and 2, provided the offensive spark with Wall going 2-for-2 with a double and a stolen base while driving in a run and scoring a pair. Lopez drove in two. Zach Logue continues to adjust well to Triple-A, picking up his 5th win with 6 shutout innings. Marcus Reyes struggled in his Triple-A debut, allowing 3 runs. Kyle Johnston and Fitz Stadler pitched another clean outing since their recent promotion.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Miami Marlins manager contracts COVID-19 as Florida sees highest case rates since start of pandemic

Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly has contracted COVID-19 as the state of Florida announced its highest case count since the start of the pandemic. Mattingly, who was fully vaccinated against the disease, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, and he was not with the team Saturday night for its game against the New York Yankees, according to Major League Baseball.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Marlins’ Don Mattingly credits ex-Yankees manager for MLB success

As a player, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly put together a borderline Hall-of-Fame career for the New York Yankees. The 1985 American League MVP was a six-time All-Star who won nine Gold Glove Awards and three Silver Slugger Awards. In a conversation with FanGraphs, Mattingly credits a former skipper for...
MLB14news.com

Don Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (AP) - Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees. The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park in Miami. Mattingly was vaccinated in mid-April. The...
MLBFrankfort Times

Mattingly to rejoin Marlins on Friday after bout with virus

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, sidelined since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31, is expected to rejoin the team Friday. The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated in mid-April, experienced mild symptoms. The last-place Marlins began a series at San Diego on Monday, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs.
MLBMiami Herald

Marlins manager Don Mattingly expected to rejoin club when team starts next homestand

Don Mattingly’s return to the Miami Marlins’ dugout is getting closer. The Marlins’ manager, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31 and was experiencing mild symptoms, is expected to rejoin the club Friday when they start a series against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park. The news was announced on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast of the Marlins’ road game against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
MLBfangraphs.com

Don Mattingly Talks Hitting

——— David Laurila: Let’s start with your playing career. How would you describe who you were as a hitter?. Don Mattingly: “I kind of changed over the years. I came up as a guy who was probably known more for just putting the ball in play. I hit for [a high] average in the minor leagues. I used the whole field and had more of a hit-it-where-it’s-pitched type approach. From there, I kind of grew in strength, which allowed me to drive in runs. I became more of a doubles guy.”
MLBESPN

Marlins tie team mark with 11-run inning; Cubs 9th L in row

MIAMI -- — Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning Friday night during a 14-10 win over the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs lost their ninth straight...
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Has Hilarious Request for Joe Buck After MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Announcing Gig

On Friday morning, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared an amusing request for guest host Joe Buck following last night’s “Field of Dreams” baseball game. Last night, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played ball on a specially made field for the one-off game. The two teams appeared from the corn fields near the original baseball diamond from Kevin Costner’s popular 1989 movie. The fans in attendance didn’t just experience an amazing venue, but a great game as well. The high-scoring matchup went down to the wire as Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit a walk-off homer for the 9-8 win.
MLBallfans.co

Mets fan points green laser in Max Muncy’s face during tied game in 9th inning

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets were tied 4-4 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning on Friday night, and the Dodgers had Max Muncy at the plate with a runner on second base. That’s a crucial moment in the game, but Muncy had to request that the game be paused because for a bizarre reason- and a very understandable reason from his perspective.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bobby Dalbec's 5 RBIs help Red Sox rout Rays

Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball and the Boston Red Sox routed the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 on Wednesday night. Dalbec (2-for-3) knocked a three-run triple in the fifth inning after hitting a two-run single in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez has the makings of a future closer

This upcoming Friday will mark two weeks since this year’s MLB trade deadline. As we all know, for the Chicago Cubs, this deadline was eventful, to say the least, as the North Siders sent several of their best and most notable players packing. Beloved fan-favorites Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo found themselves headed to the Big Apple in deals with the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, respectively. In addition, jack-of-all trades and former MVP Kris Bryant, who had been at the center of this season’s swirling trade rumors, found himself suiting up for the San Francisco Giants.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Harold Ramirez exits Cleveland Indians game vs. Oakland with injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Harold Ramirez left Wednesday’s Cleveland Indians game against the Oakland Athletics with an injury, the team announced. Ramirez had just delivered an RBI single to center against Athletics starter Frankie Montas to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He was thrown out on a steal attempt at second base by ex-Indians backstop Yan Gomes to end the inning with Oscar Mercado at the plate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy