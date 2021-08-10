Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New York Film Festival Announces Main Slate With Coen, Almodóvar Premieres

By Althea Legaspi
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Film at Lincoln Center has announced the 32 films that will be featured during the 59th New York Film Festival . As previously announced, Joel Coen ’s The Tragedy of Macbeth will open the festival and Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers will close it out. NYFF59 runs September 24th through October 10th and passes are available .

Making its world premiere, Coen’s Macbeth adaptation stars Denzel Washington in the titular role with Frances McDormand portraying Lady Macbeth. Coen’s take on the story of a would-be king and his lady’s amoral political turns, bottomless greed, and detrimental ambitions promises visual designs and aspect ratios found in Laurence Olivier’s Forties Shakespeare adaptations, along with the “bloody medieval madness” of Kurosawa’s Throne of Blood .

The North American debut of Almodóvar’s melodrama Parallel Mothers stars Penélope Cruz as Janis and newcomer Milena Smit as Ana, two women from different generations whose lives are intertwined by their short time together in a maternity ward.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog serves as Centerpiece. Adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 cult novel of the same name, the spin on the American Western stars Kirsten Dunst as young widow Rose, who is living with her new husband George (Jesse Plemons). The couple’s lives become complicated by George’s bullying brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), leading to tragedy.

This year’s 32 Main Slate highlights films produced in 31 countries. It includes new titles from both renowned filmmakers and directors making their NYFF debuts, along with award-winning films featured at other festivals, such as Cannes prizewinners Julia Ducournau’s Titane , Nadav Lapid’s Ahed’s Knee , Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria , Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, and Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated Flee , winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema Documentary.

Among the filmmakers making their Main Slate debut are musician Saul Williams and Rwandan-born artist Anisia Uzeyman, whose “sci-fi punk musical” Neptune Frost makes its U.S. premiere. Set in Burundi, it tells the story of an African intersex hacker and a coltan miner, and how their romance results in the emergence of a collective of computer hackers.

“Taken together, the movies in this year’s Main Slate are a reminder of cinema’s world-making possibilities,” Dennis Lim, NYFF director of programming and chair of the Main Slate selection committee said in a statement. “They open up new ways of seeing and feeling and thinking, and whether or not they refer to our uncertain present, they help us make sense of our moment. I’m in awe of the sheer range of voices, styles, ideas, and images contained in this lineup, which includes many returning filmmakers but also more new names than we’ve had in some time, and I’m eager to welcome audiences back to our cinemas to experience these films as live, communal events.”

NYFF59 will be presented primarily as in-person screenings, along with select outdoor and virtual events. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend. Additional offerings beyond the Main Slate will be announced in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Joachim Trier
Person
Kurosawa
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Nadav Lapid
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Cannes Film Festival#Lincoln Center#Parallel Mothers#North American#Nyff#Titane#Memoria Joachim Trier#Flee#Rwandan#African#Main Slate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Rock MusicRolling Stone

Sublime Document Wild Warped Tour Gig in New Graphic Novel

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Sublime’s self-titled LP, which wound up being their final release before the death of frontman Bradley Nowell. They’re celebrating by releasing the graphic novel, $5.00 at the Door, on August 14th. Written by Ryan Lady, the comic traces the group’s entire history from...
RetailRolling Stone

Advice for Brand Leaders on Crafting Authentic Celebrity Collaborations

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. You know what they say, if it’s a day that ends in “y,” there’s a new celebrity liquor brand out. Well, maybe that’s not a saying, but nowadays, it should be.
Career Development & AdviceRolling Stone

My Top 7 Best Practices for Cultivating Creativity

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Warning: Before reading these best practices on creativity, I must warn you that there are side effects from reading this article that include: Reaching a new creative elevation, developing a numbness for naysayers and feeling a constant flow of new ideas. (Please discontinue reading this article if you are afraid to tap into new creative levels.)
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Samuel Gaskin, ‘RECKŌNING’

Having fittingly described as a creative tour de force, it makes complete sense that “RECKŌNING”, the latest release from Melbourne-based singer and songwriter Samuel Gaskin, is one that delights every one of the senses for those lucky enough to witness it. With years spent cementing himself as both a creator...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Sidewalk Film Festival announces 2021 schedule

Appropriately enough, more than a year into the pandemic, we’ve hit the 10th anniversary of the film “Contagion.” And the annual Sidewalk Film Festival will honor the occasion, according to their newly unveiled full schedule for the event marking its 23rd year in Birmingham. Sidewalk today announced their opening and...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Finch’: Tom Hanks Movie Gets Premiere Date On Apple TV+ & First-Look Photo

Tom Hanks starrer Finch will debut on Apple TV+ on November 5, Apple Original Films said Thursdayt. Check out the first-look image below. In the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), the Oscar-winning Hanks plays a robotics engineer who is among the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event. While that event left the world a wasteland, Finch has built a world of his own in the time since, which he shares with his beloved dog, Goodyear. Also living with Finch in his underground bunker is a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) that he’s built to...
MoviesEmpire

The Harder They Fall World Premiere To Open BFI London Film Festival 2021

If you caught the trailer for Netflix’s Western The Harder They Fall, you’ll know why it’s one of the most hotly-anticipated films due to land in the second half of 2021. From London-based director Jeymes Samuel, it looks to be a slick, stylish, playfully violent wild west tale, with an incredible cast boasting Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors, and a producer in none other than Shawn Carter – otherwise known as Jay Z. And before it hits screens later in the year, it’s receiving its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2021.
MoviesIndiewire

New York Asian Film Festival 2021: Five Must-See Movies to See in Theaters or Watch from Home

Pivoting to a hybrid format that will see almost half of its 60-film virtual lineup screen at Lincoln Center for those lucky enough to attend in person, the New York Asian Film Festival is about to explode with 21 world premieres, 29 North American premieres, coast-to-coast online access for select titles, and some very special treats for the hometown crowd. (That includes a free outdoor screening of Raymond Lee’s wuxia classic “Dragon Inn AKA New Dragon Gate Inn” on August 11.) Now in its 20th year, NYAFF has long been America’s biggest and best-curated showcase of contemporary Asian cinema, and its latest incarnation — taking place amid the ongoing pandemic and the rising swell of anti-Asian violence that came with it — is another fantastic display of the undaunted fearlessness that has always characterized the festival’s programming.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

A new 'Eyes on the Prize' to premiere at the BlackStar Film Festival

The world premiere of “Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground” will be one of the BlackStar Film Festival’s highlights. The groundbreaking Oscar-nominated Peabody and Emmy award-winning documentary “Eyes on the Prize,” directed by Henry Hampton, is being reintroduced to a new generation on HBO Max. Part one of Hampton’s chronicle of Black History and the Civil Rights movement, which first aired on PBS in 1987, is now available to watch online.The streaming giant is partnering with the BlackStar Film Festival to have the World Premiere of its companion piece “Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground” at the festival.
MoviesScreendaily

Benedict Cumberbatch to receive 2021 TIFF honour

Benedict Cumberbatch will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival next month. Cumberbatch has two films that receive their Canadian premieres at the festival: Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog for Netflix and Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain at Amazon Studios.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

21st Havana Film Festival New York Is Back

September 17-23, 2021 the 21st Havana Film Festival New York (HFFNY) is back in theaters, with an exceptional program of over 30 films from Cuba, Latin America, and the U.S. Featuring a diverse slate of films, HFFNY 2021 highlights the Cuban cultural legacy through its most inspiring creators in addition to new releases from across Latin America competing to win the Havana Star Prize in fiction and documentary. This year’s program also includes retrospectives, roundtables, and master classes guaranteed to open minds and start conversations.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

New York Asian Film Festival 2021 Part One: ESCAPE FROM MOGADISHU, NINJA GIRL and BARBARIAN INVASION

The 2021 New York Asian Film Festival, presented by the New York Asian Film Foundation and Film at Lincoln Center, kicks off Friday, August 6 with an extensive slate of in-person and virtual screenings of films from across the continent. If there is one, and literally only one, good thing to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that festivals like this one are now making select screenings available to people who would otherwise never be able to attend in person. Legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui (The Story of Woo Viet, Boat People) will be receiving this year’s Variety Lifetime Achievement Award, while six films from first- or second-time directors will be competing for the Uncaged Award for Best Feature Film.
Nevada County, CASierra Sun

Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces call for 2022 art

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, in collaboration with Nevada County Arts Council, is once again inviting local and regional artists to submit their environmental artwork for possible inclusion at the 20th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, taking place Jan. 13-17, 2022. Wild & Scenic uses environmental and adventure...
MoviesGeekTyrant

First Look Photo at Florence Pugh in Netflix Thriller THE WONDER

Netflix has released a first-look photo of Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) in the upcoming thriller The Wonder. The film just kicked off production in Ireland, and is being directed by Chilean director Sebastián Lelio. The film is an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue, and is...
New York City, NYPosted by
FOX26

New York Film Festival unveils lineup, plots in-person fest

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after depending on drive-in and virtual screenings, the New York Film Festival, one of the premier destinations of the fall festival circuit, will return to in-person premieres at Lincoln Center this September, with vaccination proof required for all attendees. Film at Lincoln Center, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

NY Film Festival Unveils Main Slate, Sets Vaccination Requirement for 2021 Edition

The 2021 New York Film Festival has unveiled its main slate and will require proof of vaccination for all audiences, filmmakers and staff members at venues for the annual fall event. The NYFF, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, will screen 32 films, produced in 31 different countries, as its main slate, including Cannes Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau’s Titane; fellow Cannes award winners Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World; Cannes selections like Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground doc; and Rebecca Hall’s Sundance title Passing. More information about this year’s main slate is...
MoviesMovieMaker

Street Casting Pro Eléonore Hendricks on How to Cast Strangers in Your Film

Eléonore Hendricks is an actor, photographer and casting director from New York City. She is known for her non-traditional, or “street casting,” on projects like Tim Sutton’s Memphis and Dark Night, Andrea Arnold’s American Honey and HBO’s Euphoria. She has worked with Uncut Gems directors Josh and Benny Safdie for over a decade as both an actor and in the casting department. In this feature Hendricks discusses her steps on how to properly street cast a film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy