Time: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m. The sounds of thunder and baseball encourage a chance encounter for a widow and widower who can't see eye to eye any more than they can deny the draw of their hearts. Playwright Kathleen Clark crafts a journey to unexpected love in life's second act. In a sprawling New Jersey Victorian home, Amanda and Gus navigate a winding path that is often charming, always funny, and filled with surprises at every curve. Southern Comforts promises an undeniably enchanting look at what compromise can deliver.