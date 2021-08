Robert De Niro has given us some of the most iconic roles in film history, from Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver to a young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. Being considered one of the greatest cinematic actors of all time, it's no surprise that he may have passed some of his talent and expertise down. Robert's young grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has already had roles in a few films, including a major Hollywood movie from 2018. Read on to find out more about Leandro, who is following in his grandfather's footsteps.