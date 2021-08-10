UT-Austin to require negative COVID-19 tests for students returning to dorms

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, the University of Texas at Austin released guidelines for the fall 2021 semester for students and faculty on campus, according to KXAN.

A letter sent to faculty and staff says “the emergence of the delta variant is affecting many aspects of our lives at home and at work. I can assure you that we are following the evolution of COVID-19 very closely and our plans for the fall will respond accordingly.”

UT-Austin is asking students and staff to wear masks inside classrooms or indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks do not need to be worn in single cubicles or private offices.

In-person or hybrid classes can have reduced density for the first two weeks, but students must have one in-person experience per week.

UT recommends classes with more than 30 students to have a seating chart for contract tracing purposes. Social distancing can be maintained and faculty can hold office hours online.

Students living in dorms or student housing must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to receive keys at check-in.

Those who are immunocompromised can request accommodations through the ADA accommodation process.

The semester starts on Aug. 25.