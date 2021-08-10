Cancel
Public Health

11 Nashville Clubs Band Together to Require Proof of Vaccination for Entry

By Joseph Hudak
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, East Nashville club the 5 Spot — a venue that has hosted shows by everyone from Lady Gaga to Charlie Worsham — announced that full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative Covid test would now be required to walk through its doors. On Tuesday, 10 other Nashville venues followed suit, joining the 5 Spot in updating their Covid-19 requirements to help combat the delta variant surge. Another club, 3rd & Lindsley, is also onboard, but will enact the policy based on artist request.

