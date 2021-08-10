Grocery delivery, once a luxury, is becoming a mainstay of American life
Grocery delivery was once seen as a luxury service for a niche group of wealthy suburban shoppers who could afford the convenience of having a few bags of produce and pasta left on their doorstep. But a year and a half after stay-at-home orders kept much of the country working from home, grocery delivery has exploded into mainstream shopping — and it’s likely here to stay, according to industry analysts.www.nbcnews.com
