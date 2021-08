Pat Riley pulled another rabbit out of his hat. Shams Charania reported Monday night that free agent power forward P.J. Tucker has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Miami Heat. The move fortifies the hole at power forward after Jae Crowder’s departure in free agency a year ago. The Heat tried to plug the hole with Trevor Ariza, but he didn’t offer quite as much as Crowder did. (Ariza, for his part, agreed to a deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.)