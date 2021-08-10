Cancel
Rochester, NY

Health systems management program mirrored real life for graduate student

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTia Shipman had an uncanny experience while working on her master’s degree in RIT’s health systems management program when her course work predicted her real-life work experience. “At one point what I was learning directly aligned with what I was doing at work and transitions that were happening there,” said...

