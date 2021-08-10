Cancel
Pelican Builders scores $89M loan for Tanglewood-area condo development

By Jeff Jeffrey
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 4 days ago
The Hawthorne, as the development will be called, will be located at 5656 San Felipe St. and will have 67 units for sale when it is completed.

www.bizjournals.com

