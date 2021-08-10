Pelican Builders scores $89M loan for Tanglewood-area condo development

Moody Heard used to work in venture capital investing into startups. Now, he's building a startup himself. Heard previously worked with Venture for America in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he gained experience starting a small venture capital fund built on top of an accelerator program. In early 2018, he joined as an employee at Houston-based venture capital firm Mercury Fund, where he evaluated a variety of deals, including software applications for the construction sector. Heard also spent a lot of time learning about tech-enabled services, like digital marketplaces for housekeeping or other short-term staffing.