Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Fatigue Before Treatment Starts Might Affect Cancer Survival

MedicineNet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignificant fatigue at the start of cancer treatment is associated with a greater risk of severe side effects and shorter survival, a new study finds. Researchers analyzed data from four clinical trials of lung cancer or prostate cancer treatments that were conducted by the SWOG Cancer Research Network, a cancer clinical trials group funded by the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

www.medicinenet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
CancerCitrus County Chronicle

Cancer & Blood Disease: Lung cancer can be effectively treated

She is a 65-year-old white female patient who enjoyed her smoking. She unfortunately was diagnosed with lung cancer. It was the more common non-small-cell lung cancer, or NSCLC. This was localized and she elected to go to the Moffitt Cancer Center for surgery. Her surgery showed that she had stage 2 cancer. She received adjuvant chemotherapy as per standard guidelines.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New cancer treatments can reduce the risk of heart damage

With modern-day cancer therapeutics presenting adverse side effects to heart health, scientists are studying methods to attack cancer cells without the risk of damaging the heart. In a new study from…, researchers developed the biological compound arimetamycin A, and they found it could kill cancer cells in mice without harming...
Kendall, FLClick10.com

Specialized clinic tackles HIV and cancer treatment

KENDALL, Fla. – More than a million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and rates of infection in South Florida continue to rank among the highest in the nation. Because people with HIV have a much higher risk of developing cancer, one local hospital recently opened a special clinic to deal with this often devastating dual diagnosis.
CancerMedscape News

Hematologic Cancer Increases Risk for Delivery Complications

The risk of in-hospital complications and poor birth outcomes were greater in pregnant women with current or historical cancer diagnoses, new research suggests. The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found that women with current and historical cancer diagnoses had an increased risk of death, kidney injury, and stroke during delivery hospitalizations, compared with those with no cancer. When it came to delivery outcomes, this group also had a higher risk for preterm birth and postpartum hemorrhage. Those with a current cancer diagnoses had a 1.7-fold increase in odds for a preterm birth, compared with women without cancer.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Pretreatment Fatigue Could Indicate Worse Overall Survival, Increased Adverse Effects

In a study, median OS times for patients reporting such fatigue were approximately 26% to 45% shorter than those for patients without baseline fatigue. Patients with cancer had lower overall survival (OS) times and a greater number of adverse events (AEs) if they reported clinically significant fatigue at the start of their treatment, according to a study published in JCO Oncology Practice. The investigators concluded that baseline fatigue may be an important prognostic factor in oncology treatment trials.
CancerMedicalXpress

Skin cancer: New treatments improve prognosis, but prevention is still essential

Immunotherapy has revolutionized the treatment of inoperable, metastasised skin cancer. More than 50% of patients are still alive more than five years after treatment, whereas, 10 years ago, this figure was not even 5%. The experts from the Comprehensive Cancer Center (CCC) of MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital are also playing a major role in researching and developing new treatment strategies. For example, the working group from the Department of Radiation Oncology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital has been heavily involved in drawing up the new, recently published international guidelines for treating brain metastases from melanoma. Nevertheless, the experts still stress that the most sensible strategy is to prevent skin cancer by protecting yourself from the sun and having regular check-ups with a dermatologist.
Cancerpulmonologyadvisor.com

Two Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Appear Necessary to Protect Cancer Patients on Active Treatment

Cancer patients on active treatment had a “pronounced lag” in antibody production after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, researchers reported in JAMA Oncology. The rate of seropositivity after the first vaccine dose was significantly lower in cancer patients than in control individuals. However, the seropositive rate increased substantially in cancer...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Precision Medicine is Changing Lung Cancer Treatment, But More Studies are Needed

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Robert Coleman, MD, discussed the evolving treatment paradigm of lung cancer and the role of molecular testing now and in the future. Mutations and precision medicine are changing how lung cancer is treated, especially as molecular testing becomes more common place, and a greater...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Putting Off Lung Cancer Surgery Linked to Recurrence and Worse Survival

When surgery was delayed for more than 12 weeks after a lung cancer diagnosis, the risk of recurrence and death rose significantly, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. An estimated 235,760 new lung cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2021, accounting for 12% of all new cancer cases, according to the National Cancer Institute. An estimated 131,880 deaths from lung cancer are expected in 2021, making up some 22% of all cancer deaths.
Cancermidfloridanewspapers.com

Cancer treatments and your hearing

Some cancers can be treated with just surgery. This is often the hope by the patient as well as the physician. However, the use of chemotherapy and/or radiation is usually a game player that is necessary. Both chemotherapy and radiation treatment can damage your hearing. In some patients the hearing...
Cancercrescentcitypharmacy.com

How Did the Pandemic Affect Cancer Clinical Trials?

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic widely disrupted medical care across the United States, but a new study reports that clinical trials testing cancer treatments were able to carry on. Researchers found that U.S. cancer trials quickly responded to the pandemic in the early months, allowing the...
CancerMedicalXpress

DNA tags enable blood-based tests to assess cancer treatment outcomes

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed into the blood was discovered in the late 1940s but with rapid advances in genomics and computational analytics in just the past few years, researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center now believe that studying tags, or modifications to this type of DNA, may lead to a better understanding of how to assess, and possibly modulate, treatment approaches for cancer and other diseases. Their perspective, drawn from a review of studies to date, appears July 27 in Frontiers in Genetics.
CancerMedical News Today

Treatments for EGFR-positive lung cancer at different stages

EGFR mutations account for about 10–15% of lung cancer cases in the United States. Biomarker testing allows oncologists to choose targeted treatments for these types of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for about. of lung cancer cases. People with NSCLC may have adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, or...
CancerMedicalXpress

Cancer cell growth findings may hold promise for future cancer treatments

For a cell to grow and divide, it needs to produce new proteins. This also applies to cancer cells. In a new study published in Science Advances, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have investigated the protein eIF4A3 and its role in the growth of cancer cells. The study shows that by blocking or reducing the production of this protein, other processes arise that cause the growth and cell division of cancer cells to cease and eventually die.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Dr. Omar Alhalabi On Treatment for Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer

GU Oncology Now recently spoke with Dr. Omar Alhalabi, Assistant Professor of GU Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. We discussed a that was involved in that was presented at this year’s ASCO meeting titled: “Survival outcomes in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor for metastatic small cell urothelial cancer”.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Characteristics of Cancer-Related Fatigue and Concomitant Sleep Disturbance in Cancer Patients.

Cancer patients often experience cancer-related fatigue (CRF) and sleep disturbances due to cancer and cancer treatment, and symptoms can persist long after treatment. Despite these common occurrences, few studies simultaneously characterize CRF and sleep architecture among cancer patients. The objective was to characterize CRF and the sleep architecture of patients...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

The Green Anti-Cancer Weapon. The Role of Natural Compounds in Bladder Cancer Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jul 21;22(15):7787. doi: 10.3390/ijms22157787. Bladder cancer (BC) is the second most common genitourinary cancer. In 2018, 550,000 people in the world were diagnosed with BC, and the number of new cases continues to rise. BC is also characterized by high recurrence risk, despite therapies. Although in the last few years, the range of BC therapy has considerably widened, it is associated with severe side effects and the development of drug resistance, which is hampering treatment success. Thus, patients are increasingly choosing products of natural origin as an alternative or complementary therapeutic options. Therefore, in this article, we aim to elucidate, using the available literature, the role of natural substances such as curcumin, sulforaphane, resveratrol, quercetin, 6-gingerol, delphinidin, epigallocatechin-3-gallate and gossypol in the BC treatment. Numerous clinical and preclinical studies point to their role in the modulation of the signaling pathways, such as cell proliferation, cell survival, apoptosis and cell death.
CancerLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Rutherford Health partners with OncoDNA on cancer treatment

Rutherford Health PLC - Newport, Wales-based cancer care centre provider - Forms partnership with OncoDNA to provide Rutherford cancer patients with access to the "latest genomic testing" and to support the development of these tests within the UK. OncoDNA specialises in precision medicine for the treatment of cancer and genetic diseases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy