Metropolitan Realty Associates raises $50 million equity with Angelo, Gordon & Co.
Bayshore, NY Metropolitan Realty Associates LLC (MRA) has raised $50 million of equity for a strategic investment fund focused on Long Island industrial assets. In its first acquisition, the fund has acquired 5 Inez Drive, a single-story industrial asset. Working with long-time equity partner Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., the 94,000 s/f warehouse is currently occupied by tenant Ruby Has, a national logistics and fulfilment company, through April 2025 at a significantly below-market rent.nyrej.com
