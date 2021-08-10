Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Metropolitan Realty Associates raises $50 million equity with Angelo, Gordon & Co.

nyrej.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayshore, NY Metropolitan Realty Associates LLC (MRA) has raised $50 million of equity for a strategic investment fund focused on Long Island industrial assets. In its first acquisition, the fund has acquired 5 Inez Drive, a single-story industrial asset. Working with long-time equity partner Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., the 94,000 s/f warehouse is currently occupied by tenant Ruby Has, a national logistics and fulfilment company, through April 2025 at a significantly below-market rent.

nyrej.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Angelo Gordon Co#Mra#L P#The Rockefeller Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 27,854 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Hyatt Hotels To Acquire Apple Leisure Group For $2.7 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) said that it agreed to acquire Apple Leisure Group or ALG, a luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $2.7 billion in cash. Hyatt expects to fund more than 80 percent of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PGGM Investments Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,000.
BusinessInsurance Journal

DUAL to Acquire Align Financial Holdings

London-based DUAL, the underwriting arm of Howden Group Holdings, has agreed to acquire Align Financial Holdings, a specialist general agency and underwriting management group in California. San Diego-based Align underwrites more than $630 million gross written premium on an annualized basis through its commercial casualty, commercial property catastrophe, personal property,...
Deerfield, ILInsurance Journal

Alera Group Acquires Risk Consulting Partners

Deerfield, Illinois-based Alera Group acquired Risk Consulting Partners (RCP), a firm that specializes in working with private equity firms and assessing risk exposures across all companies in their portfolios. With core competencies in property/casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, risk management and succession planning, RCP delivers enterprise-level expertise to businesses...
Businessaithority.com

SinglePoint Announces Listing on OTCQB Venture Market

SinglePoint Inc., a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market has been approved and it will begin trading at the open of the market on August 13, 2021. The...
Edison, NJNJBIZ

Edison Partners sells Bento for Business to U.S. Bank

Edison Partners said it exited payments management software provider Bento for Business, selling the Chicago-based company to U.S. Bank and posting a 60% internal rate of return on its investment. Bento helps small and mid-sized businesses control monthly expenses and improve cash flow through a card-based digital spend management platform....
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Alera Group swoops for risk management firm

National insurance and wealth management firm Alera Group has announced the acquisition of Risk Consulting Partners (RCP), a company that specializes in working with private equity firms to assess risk exposures across all companies in their portfolios. The acquisition expands Alera Group’s reach in private equity and executive risk. With...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mubadala co-leads $100 million capital raise for software firm People.ai

(Reuters) - Mubadala Capital, the asset management arm of Abu Dhabi’s state investor, and venture capital firm Akkadian Ventures co-led a $100 million investment for People.ai, bringing its valuation to $1.1 billion, the software startup said on Wednesday. Founded in 2016, People.ai allows for the automation of manual data entry...
Marketsfinextra.com

Appital raises £2.5m for equity capital marketplace

Appital, a London-based marketplace bidding to unlock latent liquidity in equity capital markets, has raised £2.5 million from Frontline Ventures and a host of angels. The Appital platform allows the buy-side community to gain greater exposure to deal flow and execution opportunities in highly illiquid small and mid-cap stocks. The...
Businessrew-online.com

MRA, Angelo Gordon close on first acquisition of new industrial equity fund

Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA) has closed on the first acquisition of its new $50 million of equity fund focused on Long Island industrial assets. Working with long-time equity partner Angelo, Gordon & Co., the company has acquired a single-story industrial asset in Bayshore, Long Island for $14 million. 5 Inez...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

New England Realty Associates Announces Third-Quarter Distribution On Class A Units And Depositary Receipts

ALLSTON, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, 2021, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of September 15, 2021. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".
BusinessNew Haven Register

Crehana raises $ 70 million in capital

Founded by Diego Olcese -CEO-, and Rodolfo Dañino -COO-, in 2015, Crehana specializes in the Latin American workforce training industry by offering a point of contact for companies to have access to a wide variety of tools that help throughout the entire learning and development process of employees, including the assessment of skills gaps of employees, recommendations of learning routes and progress monitoring, among other solutions.
Businessutahbusiness.com

Brandless raises $118 million

On August 4, 2021, Brandless announced it has raised $118 million in equity and debt financing. Led by Cydni Tetro, Brandless has secured one of the largest funding rounds led by a female CEO to date, and the largest round in Utah for a woman-led tech company. The round was led by Provo-based Family Office Clarke Capital Partners. Keystone National Group of San Ramon, CA provided a senior debt facility.
Businessmystartupworld.com

tabby raises $50 million in a new equity round

Tabby, the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has raised $50 million in a new equity round which values the company at $300 million. This comes one month after tabby raised $50 million in debt financing bringing tabby’s total funding to over $130 million in less than two years.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Raise Production Inc. and Cleantek Industries Inc. Announce Update on Business Combination and $10.0 Million Equity Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") and Cleantek Industries Inc. ("Cleantek") are pleased to provide an update regarding the business combination announced on July 12, 2021 (the "Transaction"). The syndicate of investment dealers (the "Agents") led by Eight Capital, and including Echelon Wealth Partners, Cormark Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd., have fully allocated $10.0 million of the Financing (as defined below), including a President's List in excess of $1.0 million.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

ECMOHO Raises $9M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 32% Discount

China's health and wellness solutions provider, ECMOHO Ltd (NASDAQ: MOHO), priced 10 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $0.90 per ADS to raise $9 million in a secondary offering. Each ADS represents four shares. The offer price implies a 31.8% discount to ECMOHO's Monday closing price of $1.32. The offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy