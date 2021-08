We are living in the age of data. Every business processes at least some data with varying degrees of complexity, in one way or another, however, despite the rising importance of data, we are not really seeing a proportional increase in data security. Consequently, the Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report revealed that the number of data breaches has increased by a third as companies are migrating to the cloud at a faster pace due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as more businesses resume more normal operations, data security absolutely must not take the back seat to productivity or operational agility.