US Senate Adopts $1 Trillion Infrastructure Package

This week, after long and tense negotiations the Senate passed its $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, but it still has a long a way to go before it reaches President Biden’s desk and becomes law. It’s now headed for an uphill battle in the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday that the House will not be taking up the bill this month. Pelosi has also said in the past that the House will not vote on the bipartisan package until the Senate passes an even larger $3.5-trillion “human” infrastructure package which includes big spending efforts on socialist benefit programs, and climate initiatives. Progressive lawmakers in the House, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have also voiced their stance that if budget reconciliation does not pass through the Senate they won’t back the bipartisan bill. While 19 Republicans did vote for the bipartisan legislation this week, many did not. including Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN). Sen. Hagerty joins to explain why he didn’t support the proposal, the concerns he has about it not being fully paid for and why he thinks this bill is the launching pad for socialism in America.