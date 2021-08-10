Cancel
Listen To The Epic Pagani Huayra R's 9,000 RPM V12 Blast Around Monza

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
The Pagani Huayra R was a car we all knew would come eventually. Even so, when it finally was unveiled, our breath escaped us. Clad entirely in carbon fiber and fitted with an incredible bespoke naturally aspirated V12, this is the kind of machine that celebrates all the good to have come from the invention of the internal combustion engine. Its radical design was shaped by both aerodynamic efficiency and aesthetic preferences, making the final product both effective and spectacular. As much as we like looking at the car, what we really want is to hear it, and now we finally get to, thanks to a video posted on YouTube this past weekend.

