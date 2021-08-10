Austin Humane Society hosts pet food giveaway on Saturday

The Austin Humane Society will host a pet food pantry event Saturday at the society's future home at 7625 Interstate 35 North, currently Red Rocks Church. The society will help struggling pet parents affected by the ongoing health crisis by distributing thousands of pounds of food. Food will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis. Masks are required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status. Guests should park in the church parking lot and enter the lobby. Attendees will be guided through the process.