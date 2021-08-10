Watchdog to review NSA following Tucker Carlson's spy claims

Last summer, as the COVID pandemic raged throughout the United States, people who still read the New York Times began to notice something very strange happening at the paper. Hundreds of articles that had appeared there, going back nearly a decade, suddenly vanished, they disappeared. There was no way to find them. Nothing like this had ever happened. The New York Times considers itself–very self-consciously– a living historical record. The paper maintains meticulous, searchable archives going back to 1851. Yet last August, a huge number of articles just disappeared. What was in them? We know the answer because a handful of history-minded readers preserved them when they were in print. Every one of them was a propaganda piece paid for by the Chinese Communist Party, designed to look like a news article.