Training Camp Day Eleven Observations | Patriots Beat

Joe Mazzulla announced at Payton will not play anymore games in Vegas at practice on Friday. The Celtics have one game remaining against the 76ers, then potentially the Summer League championship or a consolation game on Monday. Pritchard had a prior family engagement that the team honored, he said, so Pritchard has left Las Vegas. Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith are set to play against Philadelphia as the team continues to discuss the roles of the regulars going forward.