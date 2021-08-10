Just how did Rodricus Fitten become ‘Hot Rod Fitten’ on Gamecocks’ official roster?

I read about the history of NFL roster expansion in this article: https://www.hogshaven.com/2020/5/4/21245563/a-brief-history-of-roster-sizes-in-the-nfl. For those that don't have time for the read, it takes us through the roster growth from when the league just started out in 1920 with 16 to 18 man rosters - while 11 players were on the field for offense and defense, like today. This article takes us up to 2020 with the changes in the collective bargaining agreement, which is reviewed in this article: https://www.hogshaven.com/2020/5/2/21244278/cba-nuggets-changes-in-the-new-agreement-and-what-they-mean-roster-size. To summarize this article, today's roster is 53 with up to 2 players that can be activated from the practice squad - the practice squad has up to 12 players. There are also special rules elaborated on relative to needing to waive players that are returned to the practice squad. Furthermore, it elaborates on the injured reserve rules.