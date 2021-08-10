Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Just how did Rodricus Fitten become ‘Hot Rod Fitten’ on Gamecocks’ official roster?

By Augusta Stone
The State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall Rodricus Fitten “Hot Rod.” It’s the name South Carolina’s roster lists, anyway. Heading into his third year with the Gamecocks, his name was changed to “Hot Rod Fitten” on the official 2021 football roster ahead of fall camp. Fitten said the change was just easier for everyone to understand...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Rod#Gamecocks#American Football#Buck Sam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Announces New “Anthem” For 2021 College Football Season

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen Waddle provides excitement on first NFL punt return

Alabama fans know that if you want something exciting to happen, you get the ball to Jaylen Waddle. Before his injury in 2020, Waddle was having an incredible season for the Crimson Tide. Despite the injury, Waddle still ended up as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, going No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Reports: 4-star freshman DL, Texas A&M DB transfer arrive at Florida

Florida has welcomed two new arrivals for the 2021 squad, according to Blake Alderman of 247Sports. One of UF’s top 2021 signees, 4-star DL Tyreak Sapp, finally got approval from the NCAA clearinghouse to enroll and join the program. Sapp, out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pledged to Dan Mullen’s staff back on Dec. 24, 2018. He kept his commitment to the Gators and signed early on Dec. 16, 2020. Sapp was the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 100 prospect overall nationally in the class on the 247Sports Composite.
College Sportstigernet.com

Did Mark Packer Just Say...

That a team would have to pay an astronomical amount to leave the ACC? I'm not even going to repeat the number I thought I heard because that can't be right. So the ACC is safe from losing ANY team. He also agreed with many of us that getting ND to join the conference is the only thing the conference can do.
College Sports247Sports

LOOK: South Carolina Gamecocks 2022 official offer letter

When the clock struck midnight and the calendar turned to August 1, schools could send out official scholarship offers. The South Carolina football program, as practically every other institution, immediately began to send scholarship letters through social media accounts on Sunday, August 1. There’s always a bit of a competition...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Have the Bengals done a disservice to Jackson Carman?

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line this offseason, as was the case last year. Oh yeah, and the year before that as well, but this was the year that that was going to be fixed. One of the faces of the new-look offensive...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers officially sign Mac McClung to roster

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the signing of Mac McClung, the team said Tuesday. McClung, who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, signed a training camp deal with the Lakers and was set to play a key role on Los Angeles’ Summer League team. McClung, who recently played...
NBAbleachernation.com

Bulls Officially Release the Summer League Roster!

The Chicago Bulls have officially released their Summer League roster, and I think it is safe to say Bulls fans will want to tune in when games tip-off on August 9th. Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Marko Simonovic, and Devon Dotson are clearly the headliners of this 13-man crew. All are likely to be on the team’s roster next season, with Williams, Dosunmu, and Simonovic possibly carrying rotational roles.
NFLPride Of Detroit

How Many Players on the Roster Now?

I read about the history of NFL roster expansion in this article: https://www.hogshaven.com/2020/5/4/21245563/a-brief-history-of-roster-sizes-in-the-nfl. For those that don't have time for the read, it takes us through the roster growth from when the league just started out in 1920 with 16 to 18 man rosters - while 11 players were on the field for offense and defense, like today. This article takes us up to 2020 with the changes in the collective bargaining agreement, which is reviewed in this article: https://www.hogshaven.com/2020/5/2/21244278/cba-nuggets-changes-in-the-new-agreement-and-what-they-mean-roster-size. To summarize this article, today's roster is 53 with up to 2 players that can be activated from the practice squad - the practice squad has up to 12 players. There are also special rules elaborated on relative to needing to waive players that are returned to the practice squad. Furthermore, it elaborates on the injured reserve rules.
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Edwards' late homer lifts Hot Rods to 2-1 win

Evan Edwards hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Bowling Green Hot Rods a 2-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Del. Bowling Green (56-23) scratched across the first run of the game in the...
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Florida CB Jaydon Hill (torn ACL) to miss season

Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill will miss the 2021 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee, Gators coach Dan Mullen said Thursday. Mullen said Hill was injured during a noncontact situation. "It's really a tragedy with the amount of work that these guys put in," Mullen told reporters.
Texas Stateourcommunitynow.com

Texas football: Casey Thompson says Steve Sarkisian compares playing QB to 'being a NASCAR driver'

Less than a month remains until Texas football kicks off its first season under the leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, and it remains to be seen who will succeed Sam Ehlinger as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. Fourth-year passer Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card are the two names in the running for that job, and the battle to become the new starter for the Texas enters the first of two pivotal scrimmages on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy